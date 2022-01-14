Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COK. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($94.32) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.83 ($82.77).

Shares of ETR:COK traded up €3.18 ($3.61) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €58.52 ($66.50). 257,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is €60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Cancom has a one year low of €43.02 ($48.89) and a one year high of €64.82 ($73.66).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

