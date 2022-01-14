Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 354 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $71.03 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

