Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $677,000 Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK opened at $49.25 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

