Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 12.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Hormel Foods by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after purchasing an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

HRL stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.08. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

