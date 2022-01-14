Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 40,915 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,958 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 113,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,391 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 322,516 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 138.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 53.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 986,206 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after acquiring an additional 342,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

