Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes $908,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 121.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after buying an additional 185,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after buying an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $70,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $540.62 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.68 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $639.86 and a 200-day moving average of $611.44.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.59%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.