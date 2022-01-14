Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 66.1% in December

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the December 15th total of 345,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.92. Canfor has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.35.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

