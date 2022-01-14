Capita plc (LON:CPI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Capita plc (LON:CPI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 60.40 ($0.82).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.09) price target on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Capita to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.95) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Capita alerts:

In other Capita news, insider Ian Powell purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 35 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($33,256.41). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 71,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,324.

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 37.42 ($0.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £630.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Capita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.85 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 55.98 ($0.76).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.