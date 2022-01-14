Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 432.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.