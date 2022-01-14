Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Up 16.5%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) was up 16.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.48 and last traded at C$2.47. Approximately 132,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 200,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRDL shares. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Cardiol Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company. Finally, started coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 12.03.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

