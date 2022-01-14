Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Down 7.5% After Insider Selling

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $62.24 and last traded at $62.55. 3,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 385,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.64.

Specifically, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $67,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 36,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and have sold 108,037 shares valued at $8,461,493. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.21.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

