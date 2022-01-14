Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Trading Down 41.7%

Carebook Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) traded down 41.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Carebook Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRBKF)

Carebook Technologies Inc, digital health company, provides digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers, and insurers. The company offers pharmacy engagement platform. It also develops and commercializes mobile health management system for individuals, their families, pharmacies, insurers, employers, and clinics.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Carebook Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carebook Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.