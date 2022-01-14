Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Shares Up 0.1%

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $189.53 and last traded at $185.16. 703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.96.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CZMWY. HSBC upgraded shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.64.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It operates through the Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery business segments. The Ophthalmic Devices segment includes intraocular lenses, surgical visualization solutions and medical laser and diagnostic systems.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.