Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,080 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $36,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after purchasing an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after buying an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after buying an additional 99,448 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

