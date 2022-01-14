Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the December 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $5,599,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 555,306 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Cohanzick Management LLC increased its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 52.4% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 893,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 307,007 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

NASDAQ CTAQ opened at $9.77 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.