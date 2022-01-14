Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 146.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 20.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at $2,788,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

