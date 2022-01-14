Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.73% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAS. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.71.
Cascades stock opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
