Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective dropped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CAS. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cascades has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.71.

Cascades stock opened at C$13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cascades has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

