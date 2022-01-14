Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $380.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post sales of $380.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $354.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $396.60 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $307.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.77 million.

Separately, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of CBOE traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.12. 93,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

