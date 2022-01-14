CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.30. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,709.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,477,000 after buying an additional 4,118,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $793,005,000 after purchasing an additional 983,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,965,000 after purchasing an additional 954,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CDK Global by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,973,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,617,000 after acquiring an additional 674,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,127,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,515,000 after acquiring an additional 531,956 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.