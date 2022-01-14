CEL-SCI Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for CEL-SCI in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CEL-SCI has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09).

In related news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.