Celer Network (CELR) Hits Market Capitalization of $528.39 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $528.39 million and $137.91 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00059402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,135,981,458 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/# . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.