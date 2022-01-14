Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 62.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Centene by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Centene by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.43.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.04. The company had a trading volume of 54,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

