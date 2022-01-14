Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Gap Down to $9.32

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.08. Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 274 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.10. Analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rubertis Francesco De bought 60,304 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $761,036.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Medicxi Ventures Management (J bought 34,326 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $440,059.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 238,000 shares of company stock worth $2,891,263.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,334,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 202,200 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,577,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

