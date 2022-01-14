Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $336.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

