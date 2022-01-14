Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Barclays

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $115.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.58.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $85.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $130.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.53 and its 200 day moving average is $108.48.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $52,685,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 542,728 shares of company stock worth $57,800,612 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth about $1,219,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.