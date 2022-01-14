Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

CERT stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -66.17. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,432,012.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,821,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411,196 shares of company stock worth $281,844,309 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Certara during the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 36,496 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Certara by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Certara by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

