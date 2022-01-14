CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Hits Market Cap of $177,496.56

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $177,496.56 and approximately $19.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00062609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00075175 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.67 or 0.07643391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,741.63 or 0.99157411 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00068298 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

