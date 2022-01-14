Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $113.55

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.55 and last traded at $113.50, with a volume of 12060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($5.55). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 309.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

