Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.60.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 475,801 shares of company stock valued at $55,502,677 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 296,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,027. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $84.57 and a 12 month high of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

