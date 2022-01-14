Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.39. 65,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,203. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

