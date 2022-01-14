Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 220.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 111,630 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 1.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 712.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,238 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter worth $1,908,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

