China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 214.3% in December

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 214.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CRHKY traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. China Resources Beer has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $18.95.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Resources Beer from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

