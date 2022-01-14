Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.20

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 16582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter worth about $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,618 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

