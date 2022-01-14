ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 20,461 shares.The stock last traded at $34.70 and had previously closed at $34.24.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at about $5,743,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 49.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 32,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 36.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 7.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.