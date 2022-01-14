ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 20,461 shares.The stock last traded at $34.70 and had previously closed at $34.24.
The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.05 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 19.53%.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
