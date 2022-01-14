Christopher Gibson Sells 87,000 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 100 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $2,002.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Christopher Gibson sold 1,086 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $21,730.86.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75.

RXRX traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,675,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

