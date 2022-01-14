ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.53 Million

Analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post sales of $18.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $15.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $68.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.56 million to $68.69 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 42.83% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDXC. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 681,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ChromaDex by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in ChromaDex by 3.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

CDXC stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. 18,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,452. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $202.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.