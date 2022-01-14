Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. Chromia has a total market cap of $414.52 million and $86.37 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00057781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

