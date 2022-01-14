CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHS stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

