CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITW. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.36.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $247.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

