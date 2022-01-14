CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 29,298 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 110.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,028 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE opened at $112.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average of $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

