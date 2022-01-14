CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

NYSE:PKI opened at $179.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $119.95 and a one year high of $203.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.79%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

