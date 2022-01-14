CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 145.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,815 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,511 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,588,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,129 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 181.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $416.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $406.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $359.84 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.