CIBC Increases Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target to C$2.00

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$1.70 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TWM. boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.94.

TSE TWM opened at C$1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$459.42 million and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$433.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

In related news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 605,360 shares in the company, valued at C$762,753.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

