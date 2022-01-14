CIBC Raises TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital raised their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.85.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$13.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.08. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.10 and a 52-week high of C$14.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of -5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

