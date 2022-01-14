CIBC Trims Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Target Price to C$43.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.90.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Shares of NPI opened at C$35.67 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$34.95 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.38. The firm has a market cap of C$8.07 billion and a PE ratio of 93.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.