Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives $262.21 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,613. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

