Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 171.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTRN. Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The stock has a market cap of $526.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.29.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.58. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $108,752.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $220,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 301.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

