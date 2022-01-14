Citigroup Boosts CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $86.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.10.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $39.87 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in CF Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.