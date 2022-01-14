Citigroup Boosts Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target to GBX 177

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its price target increased by Citigroup from GBX 157 ($2.13) to GBX 177 ($2.40) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.17) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.04) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 134.60 ($1.83).

RR opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.73) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 128.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 86.69 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 161.91 ($2.20).

In other news, insider Anita Frew purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £40,800 ($55,382.11). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £981.71 ($1,332.58). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 146,315 shares of company stock worth $18,900,499.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

