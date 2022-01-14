Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,652,446 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 153.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,652,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.87% of Nuance Communications worth $150,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUAN. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at $163,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NUAN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 14,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -614.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

